Foreign ship arrivals down 6 percent in first two months

The fall was due largely to the impact of Covid-19, which is resulting in major fluctuations in the transport sector, a representative of the administration said.



Despite the lower number of foreign ships, the volume of import and export goods through ports grew. In January and February, 35.3 million tonnes of imports and 26 million tonnes of exports were handled at ports nationwide. The former represented an annual increase of 14 percent while the latter was as same as that last year.



In particular, nearly 1.3 million TEUs for exports and 1.2 million for imports were handled during the period, up 32 and 16 percent, respectively, year-on-year; the highest growth since the pandemic began.



Meanwhile, the arrival of domestic vessels totalled 5,300, up 11 percent year-on-year.