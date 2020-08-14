  1. Business

Foreigners buy around 16,000 houses in last five years

Preliminary statistics by Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA) showed that foreigners have purchased around 14,800 to 16,000 houses in the whole country from 2015 to 2020.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

According to the statistics on house sales to foreign collectives and individuals from 17 top real estate groups and enterprises in the last five years, foreigners most purchased houses in Ho Chi Minh City, accounting for about 80 percent of the total number of foreigners buying houses in the country. 

Around 10,571 houses of such real estate groups and business as Vingroup, Novaland, Phu My Hung, CBRE, Hung Thinh have been sold to foreigners. 

According to HoREA, investors have strictly complied with relevant regulations by not selling more than 30 percent of houses in each project to foreigners.

