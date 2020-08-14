Foreigners buy around 16,000 houses in last five years

According to the statistics on house sales to foreign collectives and individuals from 17 top real estate groups and enterprises in the last five years, foreigners most purchased houses in Ho Chi Minh City, accounting for about 80 percent of the total number of foreigners buying houses in the country.

Around 10,571 houses of such real estate groups and business as Vingroup, Novaland, Phu My Hung, CBRE, Hung Thinh have been sold to foreigners.



According to HoREA, investors have strictly complied with relevant regulations by not selling more than 30 percent of houses in each project to foreigners.





By Nhung Nguyen-Translated by Huyen Huong