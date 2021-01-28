Forest, wooden products post record-high trade surplus

The forestry sector saw a trade surplus of $10.5 billion, out of the total export surplus of $19.95 billion of all export commodities last year. These results are the highest export turnover and export surplus of the sector in history.



This year, the forestry sector sets an export target of $14 billion and revenue of VND2.8 trillion from forest environmental services. It aims to plant 230,000 hectares of concentrated forests, consisting of protection, special-use, and production forests. It will also zone 150,000 hectares of forests for regeneration and grow 200 million scattered trees and 1 billion trees in the whole 2021-2025 period.





By Phuc Van – Translated by Thanh Nha