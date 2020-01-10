Forestry industry aims at exports of $20 billion by 2025

Agricultural and forest products have accounted for a higher and higher proportion in the structure of export products, growing at a two-digit number for the last 20 years and the market space is still large as total wood trading of the world is at $300 billion per year.



The forestry industry targets to hit an export turnover of $20 billion by 2025. To achieve its target, it is necessary to complete institutions and policies, build the value chains of the product line and obtain market opportunities and new technology. The most important thing is to train and meet the demand for human resources in engineering, administration and designing to improve the value-added of products.

By Cong Phien – Translated by Thuy Doan