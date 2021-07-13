Frozen Vietnamese ginger products favored in Australia

Vietnamese frozen ginger products are available at supermarkets in Australia. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Currently, the market is yet to open for fresh Vietnamese ginger. However, the frozen products, which are available here both online and at physical stores, win favor of Australian consumers, said the office.



Statistics showed that in the first four months of 2021, the value of frozen Vietnamese ginger exported to Australia grew 1,350 percent on-year to surpass $348,000.



To further promote the Vietnamese goods, the office has so far launched promotion programs at stores, supermarkets, restaurants, and most recently, as part of a golf tournament held by the Vietnamese community in Parramatta.



According to Nguyen Phu Hoa, head of the office, Australia is currently opening its market to longan, lychee, mango and dragon fruit from Vietnam. Therefore, the diversification of exports to seek new opportunities through the trade of processed agricultural products is a promising direction for Vietnamese firms and farmers.







VNA