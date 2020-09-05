Fruit prices go down because of decline of export

According to the Agro Processing and Market Development Authority and the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development – IPSARD’s annual report of agro product price, dragon fruit dropped continuously to VND3,000- VND3,500 per kilogram in August while it had been VND6,000- VND7,000in July.



According to dealers, dragon fruits were ripening on tree during the second wave of Covid-19 in Vietnam, consumption was less while export was stuck leading to decreased price.

Similarly, consumption of longan grown in the Northern Province of Hung Yen is low during these days due to impact of Covid-19. The best fruit fetches from VND13,000 – VND14,000 per kilogram, even it dropped to VND8,000 sometimes.

Coconut quality in the Mekong Delta Province of Ben Tre failed to meet requirement due to drought and salinity, traders were offering to buy at the cost of VND60,000 for 12 coconuts.

Luckily, orchards of organic coconuts were not affected by drought and salinity. The area of organic coconuts in Ben Tre Province accounts for 5 percent of the total land of 73,000 hectares for coconuts in the province; therefore, farmers in Ben Tre will continue growing organic coconuts in the future.

Vegetables and fruits in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong suffered the same fate as fruits in the Mekong Delta. In early August, prices of vegetables and fruits in Lam Dong decreased because tourists decided not to travel during this time. However, prices of these commodities slightly went up when it rained in neighboring areas while demand in big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh is gradually high.

Some agricultural products were hiking. For instance, farmers in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An are happy because lemon price was VND9,000- VND10,000 a kilogram while it was VND4,000-VND5,000 per kilogram in the same period last year. Farmers grown lemon as per VietGAP, GlobalGAP standard to increase export.

Price of banana in the Mekong Delta also climbed as traders have bought more.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan