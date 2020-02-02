It was recorded that at some markets in Dong Bac and Duong Thi Muoi streets in District 12, Phuoc Binh Market in District 9, Ba Chieu Market in Binh Thanh District, the prices have not cooled down and returned to normal price level yet. For instance, the price of potatoes fluctuated from VND60,000 to VND65,000 per kilogram, an increase of VND10,000 per kilogram; that of tomatoes was at VND35,000-VND45,000 per kilogram; that of honey mandarins was at VND60,000-VND65,000 per kilogram; honey tangerines fetched from VND80,000 to VND90,000 per kilogram; dragon fruits were priced from VND40,000 to VND45,000 per kilogram. According to small traders at traditional markets, currently, the prices of some products were still nailed at high levels as supply has not been high. The prices would go back to normal in the next few days.



Meanwhile, according to wholesale markets in the city, namely Binh Dien and Hoc Mon, fruits and vegetables still constantly arrived at the markets and the prices were stable. The representative of Hoc Mon Wholesale Market said that the amount of fruits arrived at the market on early February 1 reached 295 tons; vegetables 1,387 tons; pork 152 tons. Generally, the prices of all kinds of food were fairly steady compared to before the lunar New Year.



Noticeably, amid the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus, the demand for face masks, hand wash and antiseptic liquid of the city’s dwellers increased sharply.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Gia Bao