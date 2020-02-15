Fuel prices sharply decline

Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 gasoline declined VND765 per liter to not higher than VND18,503 per liter; RON95-III gasoline sank VND742 per liter to a maximum of VND19,380 per liter; diesel oil 0.05S fell VND961 per liter to a maximum of VND15,175 per liter; kerosene lost VND1,108 per liter to a maximum of VND13,954 per liter; mazut oil 180CST 3.5S slashed VND792 per kilogram to a maximum of VND11,652 per kilogram.



At the same time, the ministries ordered fuel traders to save VND100 per liter for biofuel E5 RON92, VND600 per liter for RON95 gasoline, VND700 per liter for kerosene and diesel oil, and VND200 per kilogram for mazut oil to set up the fuel price stabilization fund. Fuel traders were not allowed to tap the fund.

By Ha My – Translated by Thanh Nha