Funding urged for project linking Con Dao with national grid





The total investment needed by the project is estimated at VND4.8 trillion.The transmission line built by the project is set to start at the 220kV power station in Vinh Chau town in Soc Trang province and will include 3 km of power lines on the mainland, another 15 km in shallow waters, 78 km of submarine cables, and 4.5 km of 110kV lines on Con Dao Island.In a working session with Ba Ria-Vung Tau authorities in March, the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to include the project in the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-25 period, which was passed by the National Assembly last month.Electricity demand on Con Dao, which is an increasingly popular tourist destination, has been on the rise.Solar, wind, and gas-fired power generation on the island is neither stable nor profitable enough for investors, and solar or wind energy can only serve as supplementary power sources, according to experts.

VNA