According to wholesale businesses, the contract price of gas averages US$525 a ton in February, down $52.5 a ton compared to January so the retail price of gas in the market was also reduced.



The price reduced after consecutively increasing for several months, reaching VND406,000 a 12kg cylinder in Tet holiday. It is expected to further reduce in the upcoming time if supply is abundant as present.





By Lac Phong – Translated by Phuong Ho