  1. Business

Gas price increases for the third time in 2021

SGGP
A statement of the Ho Chi Minh City One-Member Limited Liability Oil & Gas Company (Saigon Petro) said that gas price has edged up VND417 per kilogram, equaling to VND5,000 a 12-kilogram cylinder as from March 1. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

With the price spike, a 12-kilogram cylinder costs VND400,500 (US$17.31). The gas prics of Pacific Petro, City Petro, ESGas also surge VND5,000 a 12-kilogram cylinder.

According local gas companies, on March 1, the world gas price is estimated at US$610 per ton, an increase of US$15 per ton in comparison with February. As this reason, they adjusted the domestic gas price.

This has been the third hike of domestic gas price in 2021. 


By Lac Phong – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more