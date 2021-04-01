  1. Business

Gas prices plunge sharply

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City One-Member Limited Liability Oil & Gas Company (Saigon Petro), on the evening of March 31, announced that gas price would decline by VND1,708 per kilogram, or VND20,500 per 12-kilogram cylinder as of April 1.
Thus, the maximum retail price of Saigon Petro will be VND380,000 per 12-kilogram cylinder.

Similarly, other brands, namely Pacific Petro, City Petro, and ESGas, also simultaneously announced to reduce their prices by VND20,500-VND21,000 per 12-kilogram cylinder. Accordingly, the highest retail price level will be around VND380,000-VND385,000 per 12-kilogram cylinder, depending on each brand.

This is the first month in the year that gas prices have dropped heavily.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Thanh Nha

