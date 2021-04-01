Gas prices plunge sharply

Thus, the maximum retail price of Saigon Petro will be VND380,000 per 12-kilogram cylinder.
Similarly, other brands, namely Pacific Petro, City Petro, and ESGas, also simultaneously announced to reduce their prices by VND20,500-VND21,000 per 12-kilogram cylinder. Accordingly, the highest retail price level will be around VND380,000-VND385,000 per 12-kilogram cylinder, depending on each brand.
This is the first month in the year that gas prices have dropped heavily.
