The maximum retail price of Saigon Petro to consumers is VND375,000 per 12-kilogram gas cylinder. Similarly, other brands, such as Pacific Petro, City Petro, ESGas, raised their prices by VND14,000 per 12-kilogram gas cylinder. Accordingly, the retail gas price to consumers is around VND370,000-VND380,000 per 12-kilogram gas cylinder, depending on the brand. Gas enterprises said that because the global gas price in June this year was U$527.5 per ton, an increase of $42.5 per ton compared to May, they lifted their prices accordingly.
Gas prices rise by VND14,000 per 12-kilogram gas cylinder
The One-Member Limited-Liability Oil & Gas Company of Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon Petro), on the afternoon of May 31, announced that from June 1, gas prices would increase by VND1,167 per kg, equivalent to VND14,000 per 12-kilogram gas cylinder.