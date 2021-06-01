Gas prices rise by VND14,000 per 12-kilogram gas cylinder





The maximum retail price of Saigon Petro to consumers is VND375,000 per 12-kilogram gas cylinder. Similarly, other brands, such as Pacific Petro, City Petro, ESGas, raised their prices by VND14,000 per 12-kilogram gas cylinder. Accordingly, the retail gas price to consumers is around VND370,000-VND380,000 per 12-kilogram gas cylinder, depending on the brand. Gas enterprises said that because the global gas price in June this year was U$527.5 per ton, an increase of $42.5 per ton compared to May, they lifted their prices accordingly.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Gia Bao