Gasoline price reduces to about VND12,000 a liter

Specifically the price of E5RON92 ethanol gasoline blend dropped VND4,100 a liter to VND11,956, RON95-III price went down VND4,252 a liter to VND12,560 a liter. The price of diesel decreased VND1,776 a liter to VND11,259 a liter, kerosene dropped VND2,705 a liter to VND9,141 a liter and mazut reduced VND1,048 a kilogram to VND9,453 a kilogram.



The two ministries required businesses to contribute VND300 a liter of E5RON92 gasoline sold to the price stabilization fund. The contribution level is VND1,150 to a liter of RON95 gasoline, kerosene and diesel. It is VND450 a kilogram of mazut.

By Ha My – Translated by Phuong Ho