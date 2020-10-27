Gasoline prices slightly decline

Accordingly, E5 RON92 gasoline retreats to VND14,109 per liter, a decrease of VND159 per liter, while RON95-III gasoline declines to VND14,940 per liter, down VND182 per liter.



The price of diesel oil 0.05S is not higher than VND11,218 per liter, up VND90 per liter compared to the previous price. That of kerosene surges to a maximum of VND9,717 per liter, up VND123 per liter. That of mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is not higher than VND11,261 per kilogram, up VND340 per kilogram.



Thus, in this price adjustment, gasoline prices slightly drop, whereas oil prices slightly climb.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha