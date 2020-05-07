G-bond auction raises VND3.09 trillion

The auction offered VND4 trillion worth of G-bonds. Of which, 10-year and 15-year bonds valued at VND1.5 trillion each, and 5-year and 20-year bonds at VND500 billion each.



The 5-year bonds mobilized VND90 billion with an interest rate of 2.2 percent per annum, up 0.4 percent per annum compared to the previous auction. The 10-year bonds collected VND1.5 trillion with an annual interest rate of 2.63 percent, up 0.13 percent per annum. The 15-year bonds lured VND1.5 trillion with an interest rate of 2.93 percent per annum, up 0.08 percent per annum. The 20-year bonds had no successful bids.



Since the beginning of this year, the State Treasury has raised more than VND39.14 trillion worth of G-bonds through auctions on the HNX.





By Quang Minh – Translated by Gia Bao