GDP growth in 2021 forecast to be better than last year

The prediction was released by Dr. Nguyen Dinh Cung, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) and member of the Government's Economic Advisory Group at a business coffee program with the theme “Vietnam’s economic development in 2021 in a new normal context” yesterday.



At the event, Dr. Tran Du Lich, member of the Government's Economic Advisory Group, informed that Ho Chi Minh City has still maintained the nuclear role of the Southern key economic region although the economic growth has slowed down in the past ten years.



On the other sides, the slowly- progressed planning, urbanization and infrastructure development are affecting the expansion of the city's development space.

To maintain the country’s economic hub, Ho Chi Minh City has to promulgate policies for urban development and infrastructure investment to connect the city and other provinces and cities in the southern key economic region, and to build the Eastern City’s startup ecosystem towards a startup city.

As for the economy, Dr. Tran Du Lich analyzed that the city’s high-tech agriculture, manufacturing and processing industry are growing more slowly than the other cities and provinces nationwide. As this reason, Ho Chi Minh City must focus on digitalization. In the upcoming time, businesses will face many difficulties if they do not apply digital technology in production and trading.