German businesses raises effective measures of Vietnam in Covid-19 restriction

The German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam) yesterday announced a result of survey on an impact of Covid-19 for 84 German investors in Vietnam to be carried on February 10. 

Accordingly, 76 percent of German businesses have been greatly affected due to acute respiratory disease caused by Covid-19; and 55 percent of the small- large sized enterprises have measures to prevent spread of the epidemic.
Businesses canceled or delayed their working trips to China, temporarily suspended receipts for customers and partners from China. 
Nearly half of German businesses raised timely and effective measures of Vietnamese Government in disease restriction and prevention. 

Most businesses are full of optimistic that they will overcome this difficult period. 


By Van Do- Translated by Huyen Huong

