Accordingly, 76 percent of German businesses have been greatly affected due to acute respiratory disease caused by Covid-19; and 55 percent of the small- large sized enterprises have measures to prevent spread of the epidemic.

Businesses canceled or delayed their working trips to China, temporarily suspended receipts for customers and partners from China.

Nearly half of German businesses raised timely and effective measures of Vietnamese Government in disease restriction and prevention.



Most businesses are full of optimistic that they will overcome this difficult period.









By Van Do- Translated by Huyen Huong