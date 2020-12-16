German wind power developer eyes offshore project in Binh Dinh

Accordingly, PNE hopes to soon start construction of the project offshore Phu Cat and Phu My districts, which is scheduled to be deployed in three phases with an estimated investment of US$4.8 billion.



PNE plans to develop between 154 – 166 wind-turbines with a combined capacity of 2,000 MW.



The first phase will be carried out in the 60-100m-deep zone with a capacity of 700 MW and a budget totaling US$1.6 billion.



PNE pledged to carry out technical survey related to the project in 2021 and started construction and installation of the pilot phase in 2024.



The firm suggested the local authorities facilitate the project’s investment and propose to the Government and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to add this offshore wind power project to the national power development plan (Power Plan VIII).



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Phi Long committed maximum support for the project, saying that it is in line with Binh Dinh’s policy to develop clean and renewable energy to exploit its natural potential.



Previously, in September, PNE hired a consultant to conduct survey, make a pre-feasibility project and decide to invest in this project.



PNE Group is a German wind power pioneer operating on an international level and it is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms.



Binh Dinh is now home to three German-invested projects with a total capital of over US$15 million.