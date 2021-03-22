Gianh River forest watershed reforestation project launched

It is expected that by April 10 this year, the project will plant 8.3 hectares of native trees on the land that used to be the community forest of the Ma Lieng ethnic group in Lam Hoa Commune in Tuyen Hoa District. To-be-planted tree species include erythrophleum fordii, dalbergia tonkinensis, chukrasia tabularis, and vatica odorata.



The project started in Ke Village, at the request of the Ma Lieng ethnic community and the People's Committee of Lam Hoa Commune. On March 10 this year, the People's Committee of Lam Hoa Commune, the Management Board of the Ke Village Community Forest, the Forest Ranger Department of Tuyen Hoa District, and the CERGON signed the agreement.



The People's Committee of Tuyen Hoa District, on March 17, announced the conclusion of its Standing Vice Chairman Cao Xuan Tin which said that the funding and restoring forests by indigenous trees program in the 2021-2030 period of VARS is a practical and meaningful program in protecting and restoring natural forests in the area.





The project “Afforestation and rehabilitation of the Gianh River forest watershed” is a project that has been cherished by the founders of Vietnam Afforestation and Reforestation Social Company. (Photo: SGGP) The district People’s Committee agrees and supports VARS to grow 100 hectares of forest in 2021, starting with 8.3 hectares of forest in Ke Village, together with Ma Lieng ethnic people, to restore the community forest.





The project “Afforestation and rehabilitation of the Gianh River forest watershed” is a project that has been cherished by the founders of VARS. VARS registered to operate from December 2020, in the form of a non-profit organization. It mobilizes social resources to grow and restore forests by indigenous tree species.



The main objective of the project is to mobilize community contributions to grow native tree species, preserve, and restore natural forests with a contribution of VND50,000 per tree.



Besides direct afforestation, the program also has the ambition to awaken environmental awareness among the public, encouraging people to not only contribute to the project but also plant and protect trees, plantation forests, as well as natural forests by themselves.





By Minh Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan