GIF sponsors US$ 1.5 million for solar power auction program in Vietnam





Accordingly, GIF cooperated with the Energy Department of the World Bank to support Vietnamese Government to design and build the program of solar power auction from mechanism of supported electricity price to competitive auction which would contribute to solving the energy problem for Vietnam and promoting inclusive development via creating a favorable environment for private sector.The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s solar power competitive auction program aims at boosting investment into energy saving and renewable energy, increasing diversification of electricity generation sources as well as reducing CO2 emissions.Vietnam sets ambitious targets to install 12 GW of grid-connected photovoltaic power system by 2030.

By Lac Phong- Transalted by Huyen Huong