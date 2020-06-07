  1. Business

Gifts from the Sea in early summer

SGGP
The cost of each sea voyage is now less expensive when the price of oil is not as high as before, along with favorable weather, so the fishermen in the Central provinces of Vietnam have rushed to head for the open sea in early summer. 

Thuan An Fishing Port in Thua Thien – Hue Province is crowded with sellers and buyers. (Photo: SGGP)

Thuan An Fishing Port in Thua Thien – Hue Province is crowded with sellers and buyers. (Photo: SGGP)

The life in the coastal areas post Covid-19 pandemic has become bustling again with catches of sardines, anchovies, and mackerel scads, stuck hermetically on the fishing gears, or the fishing nets as large as a stadium in the middle of the sea, laden with fish.
Gifts from the Sea in early summer ảnh 1 Fishing at night. (Photo: SGGP)
Gifts from the Sea in early summer ảnh 2 Preparing cold storage for the sea voyage. (Photo: SGGP)
Gifts from the Sea in early summer ảnh 3 A meal at sea. (Photo: SGGP)
Gifts from the Sea in early summer ảnh 4 Removing sardines from the fishing net. (Photo: SGGP)
Gifts from the Sea in early summer ảnh 5 Baskets of anchovies at Cua Viet Port in Quang Tri Province. (Photo: SGGP)
Gifts from the Sea in early summer ảnh 6 The beach in Quang Hai Commune in Quang Xuong District in Thanh Hoa Province is full of sardine-fishing boats. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Thang, Hieu Trung, Duy Cuong – Translated by Bao Nghi

Tags:

Other news

See more