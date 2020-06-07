Gifts from the Sea in early summer

The life in the coastal areas post Covid-19 pandemic has become bustling again with catches of sardines, anchovies, and mackerel scads, stuck hermetically on the fishing gears, or the fishing nets as large as a stadium in the middle of the sea, laden with fish.
Fishing at night. (Photo: SGGP)
Preparing cold storage for the sea voyage. (Photo: SGGP)
A meal at sea. (Photo: SGGP)
Removing sardines from the fishing net. (Photo: SGGP)
Baskets of anchovies at Cua Viet Port in Quang Tri Province. (Photo: SGGP)
The beach in Quang Hai Commune in Quang Xuong District in Thanh Hoa Province is full of sardine-fishing boats. (Photo: SGGP)