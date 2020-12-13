Global Integration Standard Portal launched

As of 2016, the project has contributed to supporting improvement of standards for enterprises. To do so, the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products gave financial support accounting for 30 percent of total capital demand, local authorities supported 30 percent and cooperatives paid the rest amount.The portal was performed on the platform of connecting businesses under international standards.On this occasion, the association and the Global Certification Evaluation Organization- Bureau Veritas Certificate (BVC) co-signed a cooperation agreement. Particularly, BVC will join in assessment and grating certification of LocalGAP, known as Primary Farm Assurance (PFA) Standard for cooperatives.According to Chairwoman of the BAHQVP Ms. Vu Kim Hanh, the criteria is a subset of the GlobalG. A.P. IFA standard aiming to facilitate export by small-sized farms, that account for more than 70 percent of the agricultural sector of Vietnam.

By Hai Ha- Translated by Huyen Huong