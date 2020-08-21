Gold continues to retreat

Saigon Jewelry Company bought gold at VND55.15 million per tael and sold at VND56.55 million per tael, down VND400,000 per tael in both buying and selling prices compared to the previous day, at 3 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City.



At the same time in Hanoi, Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company listed the price at VND55.5 million per tael for buying and VND56.6 million per tael for selling, down VND500,000 per tael in both buying and selling rate.



In the global gold market, the metal was dumped heavily in the trading session at night on August 19, losing US$80 an ounce compared to the previous trading session, from nearly $2,000 an ounce to $1,924 an ounce. By 3 p.m. on August 20 Vietnamese time, the price of bullion on the Kitco trading floor slightly recovered to near $1,942 an ounce. The global gold price plummeted sharply as the US treasury income increased and the US dollar on the international monetary market strengthened by 0.8 percent, exceeding 93 points. This price level, after conversion, was equivalent to VND54.4 million per tael, lower than the price of SJC gold by up to VND2.4 million per tael.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi