Gold declines nearly VND500,000 per tael

Particularly. Saigon Jewelry Company listed the price at VND48.58 million per tael for buying and VND49.05 million per tael for selling, down VND350,000 per tael in buying rate and VND400,000 per tael in selling rate, at 4.30 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City.



At the same time in Hanoi, Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company bought SJC gold at VND48.52 million per tael and sold at VND48.81 million per tael, down VND400,000 per tael in buying price and VND450,000 per tael in selling price.



In the Asian market, the heavy metal slightly recovered to above US$1,737 an ounce.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi