Gold hits VND61.22 million per tael





Saigon Jewelry Company bought gold at VND59.4 million per tael and sold at VND61.22 million per tael at 4 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City.At the same time in Hanoi, Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company purchased gold at VND59.5 million per tael and sold at VND61.2 million per tael.In the global gold market, the precious metal gained more than US$20 an ounce to trade at nearly $2,040 an ounce compared to the previous trading session.With this price level, after conversion, the global gold price was equal to VND57.2 million per tael, lower than the domestic gold price by VND4 million per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi