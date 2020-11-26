Gold loses VND1.05 million per tael further

Saigon Jewelry Company bought gold at VND53.95 million per tael and sold at VND54.52 million per tael, down VND1.05 million per tael in buying rate and VND950,000 per tael in selling rate, at 4 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City.



At the same time in Hanoi, Bao Tin - Minh Chau Company traded SJC gold at VND54.25 million per tael for buying and VND54.75 million per tael for selling, down VND850,000 in buying rate and VND750,000 in selling rate.



In related news, Vietnam’s stock market sometimes exceeded 1,000 points in the trading session on November 25. However, large-cap stocks unexpectedly dropped, such as VHM fell 0.4 percent; FPT decreased by 0.7 percent; TCB dropped 0.2 percent, dragging the index down from this mark at the end of the trading session. At the end of the session, the VN-Index rose 4.18 points, 0.42 percent, to close at 999.94 points. Of the index members, there were 205 gainers, 221 losers, and 71 unchanged stocks.



Closing the trading session on the trading floor in Hanoi, the HNX-Index rose 0.51 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 148.09 points, with 84 stocks increasing, 67 decreasing, and 67 standing still.



Market liquidity remained high with a total trading volume of 582 million shares, worth more than VND12.54 trillion. Of which, put-through transactions accounted for nearly VND1.37 trillion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao