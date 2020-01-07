Gold soars by nearly VND1.2 million per tael

Particularly, Saigon Jewelry Company, the biggest gold trader and maker in Vietnam, listed the price at VND43.95 million per tael for buying and VND44.47 million per tael for selling at 5 p.m., an increase of VND1.03 million per tael in buying rate and VND1.15 million per tael in selling rate compared to last Saturday.



At the same time, in Hanoi, Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company bought SJC gold bars at VND43.97 million per tael and sold at VND44.3 million per tael, up VND860,000 per tael in buying price and VND1.02 million in selling price. This was the highest price level of SJC gold in about the last seven years.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan