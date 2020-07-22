Gold surpasses VND51.52 million per tael

Saigon Jewelry Company bought gold at VND51.05 million per tael and sold at VND51.52 million per tael, up VND500,000 per tael in buying rate and VND570,000 per tael in selling rate compared to the previous day at around 4 p.m in Ho Chi Minh City.



At the same time in Hanoi, Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company added VND520,000 per tael in buying rate and VND550,000 per tael in selling rate to purchase SJC gold at VND51.16 million per tael and sell at VND51.38 million per tael.



In the global market, the precious metal was traded at US$1,816 an ounce at around 10 a.m. Vietnamese time on July 21, an increase of nearly $7 an ounce compared to the previous trading session. After conversion, this price was equivalent to VND50.96 million per tael, lower than the price of SJC gold by nearly VND600,000 per tael.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha