Goods remain abundant at stable prices in HCMC

VinMart supermarket increases goods, agricultural products, and fresh food by 2-3 times to serve the current demand. (Photo: SGGP)

Going to the market more difficult



According to some households in Hoc Mon District and District 12, it is a bit more inconvenient for them to go to the market during these days. If they want to buy goods, they must go further. However, everyone willingly accepts it to ensure strict implementation of the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Ms. Nguyen My Hanh, a resident in Tan Chanh Hiep Ward in District 12, said that she usually goes to the market in Dong Bac Street - a spontaneous market of most local people. However, after HCMC-based spontaneous markets have to close for Covid-19 prevention, she had to go to Tan Chanh Hiep traditional market or supermarkets or convenience stores, nearly 3 kilometers away.



“Vegetables, meat, and fish in supermarkets are plentiful. The selling prices are slightly higher than in spontaneous markets, but in return, buyers can trace the origin and feed assured about food safety," said Hanh.



At Bach Hoa Xanh supermarket in Vuon Lai Street in Tan Phu District, regular agricultural products are available, such as mustard greens, water spinach, tomatoes, Malabar spinach, bok choy, crown daisy, and cucumbers. Pork and chicken are also plentiful. A representative of Bach Hoa Xanh supermarket system said that the system had increased the stockpile by more than 20 percent compared to normal days to meet the consumer demand well.



To best meet the online shopping demand of customers, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) said that it had promptly listed an additional of about 7,000 essential items of five categories, including fresh food, processed food, personal care, garments, and kitchenware, on its website at https://cooponline.vn, for customers to choose easily. All these items are necessities with good prices. Of which, about 500 items are in a promotional campaign with high discounts.



It was recorded at many supermarkets and convenience stores in District 2, Binh Thanh, and Phu Nhuan districts that food products, fresh foods, and processed foods are displayed fully on the shelves at relatively stable selling prices. The purchasing power at most supermarkets on June 26 and 27 rose by 20-30 percent.



According to the explanation of retailers, the purchasing power usually increases on weekends. On the other hand, because spontaneous markets and some traditional markets, supermarkets, and convenience stores in the city are temporarily closed due to the pandemic, the purchasing power concentrates on the distribution systems that are still in operation.



On the afternoon of June 27, HCMC Deputy Director of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong affirmed that the supply of essential goods for the city market is extremely plentiful and diverse, ensuring the demand. The total volume of agricultural and food products to wholesale markets exceeded 6,500 tons per night. Of which, cattle and poultry meat products reached 422.8 tons, up 0.8 percent; aquatic products 596.3 tons, up 2.5 percent; vegetables and fruits 5,522 tons, down 3.2 percent, compared to June 26.



According to Mr. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, the supply of goods to wholesale markets depends on the purchasing power from which traders self-regulate to ensure that goods supply is not redundant to avoid waste. The increase or decrease in goods supply is not because of a shortage of supply.



“In any circumstance, the industry and trade and key businesses will always ensure a sufficient supply of goods and best meet the shopping demand, provided that consumers do not purchase some products too much at the same time, which causes great pressure on the supply chain,” Mr. Phuong said.



Not let the supply chain break



On the afternoon of June 27, the supply of goods to the Hoc Mon Wholesale Market in Hoc Mon District has been proactively shared to the Binh Dien and Thu Duc wholesale markets by suppliers, so it should reduce by about 1,000 tons per night.



However, the remaining city-based wholesale markets all confirmed that goods arriving at the market were stable. Vissan Company has also increased the supply of about 1,300 tons of fresh food and 2,000 tons of ready-to-eat food per month to the market.



Regarding the request of the People's Committee of Hoc Mon District to suspend the gathering and direct delivery activities at the Hoc Mon Wholesale Market from midnight of June 28 to midnight of July 4, 2021, to carry out Covid-19 prevention, Mr. Phuong said that on the afternoon of June 27, the Department of Industry and Trade implemented a plan to regulate goods in this case.



Specifically, the Department of Industry and Trade coordinated with relevant departments, agencies, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, and districts to increase supply from modern distribution systems and enterprises participating in the Market Stabilization Program for citizens when Hoc Mon Wholesale Market temporarily suspends gathering and direct delivery activities.



At the same time, the department studies the options to direct deliver goods to traditional markets or organize wholesale places at wholesale prices to distribute and supply goods to small traders in traditional markets, develops a plan for unexpected receiving and distributing goods in case that goods from wholesale markets cannot be delivered in time to traditional markets and points of sale.



HCMC shifts goods from Hoc Mon Wholesale Market to Binh Dien and Thu Duc wholesale markets and increases the receiving and distributing capacity of Binh Dien and Thu Duc wholesale markets to replace the temporarily decreased supply due to the temporary closure of Hoc Mon Wholesale Market.



To ensure smooth circulation of goods from provinces and cities to Hoc Mon Wholesale Market, the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC proposed the provincial Departments of Industry and Trade to support and inform local traders to proactively discuss and agree with traders and partners at Hoc Mon Wholesale Market on appropriate modes of transportation and coordination methods of delivery and receipt of goods.



As for fresh products, such as cattle and poultry meat, the supply chains of Saigon Agriculture Corporation, San Ha Co., Ltd., Vissan JSC, C.P. Vietnam Livestock Joint Stock Company, Anh Hoang Thy Co., Ltd., and Fredy Co., Ltd., with more than 112 stores specializing in supplying cattle and poultry products, have deployed plans to supplement stockpiles of goods at points of sale, increase personnel, continuously replenish goods on shelves, increase service time, and ensure food supply for citizens.



A network of 1,962 food supply points, including 106 supermarkets, 220 traditional markets, and 1,636 convenience stores, has carried out a reserve plan to ensure the supply of essential food and foodstuff items for the shopping demand of the people in the city.

By staff writers – Translated by Gia Bao