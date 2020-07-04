GoViet to be rebranded as Gojek Vietnam

Phung Tuan Duc, GoViet co-founder and former chief operating officer, has been appointed as general manager of Gojek Vietnam.

Gojek is Southeast Asia’s leading technology group and a pioneer of the integrated super app model connecting users to over two million registered driver-partners and 500,000 merchants in over 200 cities across five Southeast Asian countries.

The Gojek app, which is underpinned by a new international technology platform, will enable the company to fulfil Vietnamese users’ changing needs and priorities by innovating and introducing new features and products more quickly and seamlessly.

The app will deliver improved user experience, with a cleaner, simpler user interface and multiple feature upgrades. Vietnamese users will also be able to access Gojek services in Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Since its launch in Vietnam in August 2018, GoViet has seen exponential growth, establishing a thriving ecosystem of users and creating significant positive social impact for drivers and merchants.

With services for motorbike ride-hailing (GoBike), logistics (GoSend), and food delivery (GoFood), GoViet currently serves millions of consumers in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. It has created income-earning opportunities for more than 150,000 driver-partners and 80,000 merchants, the majority of which are micro, small, and medium-sized businesses.

Andrew Lee, Group Head of International at Gojek, said Vietnam is the Gojek’s first foreign market outside Indonesia.

Gojek commits to continuing this sort of success, he said, adding that by uniting apps and brand, Gojek will be able to deliver an even better experience for users.

Vietnamplus