Gov't orders synchronous implementation of measures for 6.5-percent growth

Particularly, the Government requires ministries and ministerial-level agencies to actively receive and handle proposals of localities under their assigned functions, tasks, and authority to promptly and drastically remove problems in production and business activities. In case that the proposals are beyond their powers, they must report to the Government and the Prime Minister for consideration and decision. Ministries, central agencies, and localities must focus on strictly implementing Directive No.48-CT/TW of the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on the celebration of the Lunar New Year, Directive No. 44/CT-TTg of the Prime Minister on strengthening measures to ensure a happy, healthy, safe, and thrifty Tet holidays, and the Telegram No.1711/CD-TTg on ensuring traffic safety along with the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic during Lunar New Year and spring festival in 2021.



The Government emphasized that they must continue to focus on implementing the dual goals and should not neglect or put their guard down against the Covid-19 pandemic. They should seize opportunities and strive to recover socio-economic development in the new normal, as well as take actions more drastically and strive with the highest determination to successfully achieve the goals, targets, and tasks in 2021.



The Government requests them to concentrate resources to formulate and issue documents detailing laws and ordinances that become effective this year under their authority or submit to the Government and the Prime Minister for promulgation; complete legal corridors, mechanisms, and policies; build supportive digital platforms, and promote the development of the digital economy, the platform economy, the sharing economy, and new types of business.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Gia Bao