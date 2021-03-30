Green growth - A new approach in economic growth: Planning minister

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung. (Photo: SGGP)

Choosing green growth is considered a new approach in economic growth to achieve comprehensive prosperity, especially in countries seriously affected by climate change, Dung said, adding that green growth contributes to reforming the growth model, strengthening the economy’s resilience and reducing humanity’s vulnerability to external shocks.



Vietnam is among the countries most severely affected by climate change, natural disasters, and diseases. It is stepping up the transformation of the growth model in an intensive and effective manner and speeding up post-pandemic recovery.



Therefore, the development of the national strategy on green growth in conformity with the new context is a goal and priority to achieve economic prosperity, Dung affirmed.



Le Viet Anh, head of the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Department of Science, Education, Natural Resources and Environment, said that the strategy demonstrates Vietnam’s responsibility, sharing, and cohesion in realizing international commitments and serves as a basis for balancing domestic resources, mobilizing international resources effectively, and harmonizing the socio-economic development roadmap with emission reduction goals, thus helping to increase the efficiency of public investment allocation and monitor and evaluate the implementation of climate change and green growth projects in the medium and long terms.



At the conference, representatives from ministries, sectors, and the embassies of the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, and the UK in Vietnam, and international organizations and development partners such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and the UN Development Program contributed ideas to the strategy and agreed with its new features.



They committed to supporting and standing side-by-side with Vietnam during implementation.



The draft strategy is expected to be submitted to the Prime Minister in June.





VNA