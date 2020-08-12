Green market day introduced in e-commerce platform Foodmap

The Center of Business Studies and Assistance (BSA) has just organized a program to connect nearly 30 medium and small enterprises and startup businesses, cooperatives from localities which have been selling their products at Green-Nice Market Day held every Saturday and Sunday on the first and third week of the month in Ho Chi Minh City, where consumers can buy directly from farmers. BSA has introduced these enterprises to Foodmap after the program.



In the first phase, just dried and frozen commodities will be put in Foodmap. Medium and small enterprises and startup businesses, cooperatives of the Green-Nice Market Day will display their products in a separate booth in platform Foodmap.

Customers care, warehouse preservation, orders, and marketing programs will be run by Foodmap which will report periodically to ensure its transparency.

This is a good opportunity for startup businesses to have additional distribution channels. Many startup enterprises of youngsters have registered to sell durian, vegetable powders.





By Kim Loan – Translated by Anh Quan