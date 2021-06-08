Green-skinned pomelo growers in Mekong Delta still earn profits





Mr. Dam Van Hung, owner of Huong Mien Tay Fruit Company in Ben Tre Province, on the afternoon of June 7, said that currently, non-selected green-skinned pomelos in the Mekong Delta provinces of Ben Tre, Tien Giang, and Soc Trang are bought by traders at an average price of VND20,000-VND25,000 per kg for domestic consumption, mainly in Ho Chi Minh City and Northern provinces.Green-skinned pomelos for export to the Chinese and Canadian markets fetch about VND32,000-VND35,000 per kg. Basically, although the current prices of green-skinned pomelos are not as high as in previous years due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, farmers still earn profits. According to Mr. Hung, to maintain the above price level, his company, as well as many other fruit companies, has to follow the pandemic prevention and control procedures strictly.According to Mr. Dao Van Minh, a farmer in Quoi Son Commune in Chau Thanh District of Ben Tre Province, for many years, local farmers have gathered to establish cooperative groups or cooperatives to associate with fruit companies from production to harvest, consumption, and export. Thanks to that, in the most difficult times like now, although the prices of many kinds of fruit, including green-skinned pomelo, decline, fruits can still be consumed, and farmers are still profitable.

By Huynh Loi – Translated by Thanh Nha