Ground broken on US$ 51.6 million timber processing factory in Ha Tinh

The lumber, compressed wood pellets and plywood processing factory is located in the area of 155,000 square meters.

It is expected that an annual capacity of 56,160 tons; 150,000 tons and 187,200 tons for lumber, compressed wood pellets and plywood respectively whereas waste products from producing lumber and plywood will be 224,640 tons a year.



The factory will help expand production as well as satisfy domestic demand and export attracting supporting project in the Vung Ang Economic Zone and creating more jobs for local residents and paying more into the province’s state budget.





By Duong Quang - Translated by Uyen Phuong