Flower growers in Nghia Hiep Commune in the Central Province of Quang Ngai have taken care of their daisy and rose gardens whose leaves have turned yellow and curled. the number of flower gardensdipped by 20-30 percent.



Grower Bui Thi Tuc said that she has grown 500 pots of daisy flower for three months but they have submerged in floodwaters; subsequently, their leaves turned yellow and curled.

Similarly, farmer Nguyen Thi Thieu who was setting a stake in the ground to assist daisy flower saying that flower farmers were worrying as 30 percent of their gardens were destroyed in the flood and storm though they had put daisy pots in higher places to prevent inundation. Daisy flowers are easy to get disease when weather changes.

According to local growers, a pot of daisy average fetched VND120,000-1 VND150,000 while a pot of bigger daisy was sold at VND300,000- VND400,000 one year ago at gardens; however, as weather was unfavorable and the flower market was affected by the coronavirus pandemic this year, growers have been worried about price of flower.

Chairwoman of People’s Committee in Nghia Hiep Commune Vo Thi Thinh said that demand of flower may decrease because of the ailing economy; therefore growers have reduced flower pots to 300 each garden and just 500 households provide ornamental flower for Tet holiday instead of 700 like previous years.





Around 7,800 pots of ornamental flowers were destroyed due to flood and storm in Quang Ngai Province.

By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Anh Quan