Ha Tinh expected to receive 4 million cargoes via seaport in 2020

In 2019, the company received hundreds of Vietnamese and foreign container ships through the port with the cargo tonnage of more than 3.5 million tons, up 29 percent compared to last year, reaching 122.36 percent of the plan.Total revenue reached more than VND 194 billion (US$ 8.3 million), exceeding 7.9 percent compared to last year, reaching 100.1 percent of the plan.The profit after tax reached more than VND 9 billion (US$ 387,069), and the average income of employees was VND 9.5 million (nearly US$ 409) per person every month.In 2020, the company targets to welcome nearly 4 million tons of cargoes through the port and unloading cargoes.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong