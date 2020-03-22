Hanoi approves establishment of two industrial clusters

The committee has directed the Hoai Duc People's Committee to select investors with sufficient financial capacity to develop technical infrastructure of the two ICs.



Meanwhile, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade is responsible for appraising documents related to IC development and submitting them to the municipal People's Committee.

Local authorities have made great efforts to attract foreign and domestic enterprises to ICs over the years.

The city is now home to 70 operational ICs, covering more than 1,680ha, with a total of 3,864 businesses. These firms have created 60,000 local jobs thus far.

VNA