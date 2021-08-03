Hanoi: Fresh food prices rise 20-30 percent as some wholesale markets close

The closed market includes Minh Khai Wholesale Market in Bac Tu Liem District, seafood trading area of Long Bien Wholesale Market in Ba Dinh District, Southern Wholesale Market in Hoang Mai District, and Phung Khoang Market in Nam Tu Liem District.



From the early afternoon of August 2, many people rushed to many markets to buy food to stockpile. Some spontaneous wet markets in some residential areas in Cau Giay and Thanh Xuan districts have also seen the situation of buying up all vegetables, fruits, meat, and fish.



Due to difficulties in importing goods from wholesale markets, many small traders have raised the prices of vegetables, poultry eggs, meat, and fish by 20-30 percent.











By Quoc Khanh - Translated by Thanh Nha