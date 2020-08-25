Hanoi kicks off 12th CLMV Economic Ministers' Online Meeting

This is an important event within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM 52) and other relevant meetings in the capital city of Hanoi, starting from August 22 to 30.



The online meeting focuses on the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on economic activities and solutions of post- pandemic control and recovery.



In order to support businesses overcoming difficulties, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh suggested that countries should concern, facilitate trade, simplify processes and procedures for import and export activities in border-gate areas, enhance traffic connections and logistics, create a favorable environment to catch up with a wave of investment shift and turn CLMV into an attractive destination for investors.



On the same day, the 38th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (SOME 38) also took place in Hanoi under the online form.



The main content of this conference was to review the results of the implementation of the ASEAN Action Plan on Energy for the period 2016-2020, to update the preparation content for the 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM 38) and relevant meetings in November.









By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong