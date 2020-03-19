Hau Giang farmers enjoy bumper crop of rice

By mid-March this year, farmers have harvested more 30,000 hectares out of 77,820 hectares of winter-spring rice. They are happy as the price of paddy is high, according to Mr. Tran Chi Hung, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Hau Giang Province.



It is expected that farmers will finish harvesting rice in March this year.



Currently, traders are buying fresh paddy at VND5,000-VND5,300 per kilogram for long-grain rice variety. The price of RVT rice variety is from VND6,000-VND6,400 per kilogram; the price of ST24 rice variety is at VND7,200-VND7,400 per kilogram, around VND500 per kilogram higher that at the beginning of the crop.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Thuy Doan