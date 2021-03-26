Hau Giang Port aims at handling 1 million tons of goods

The multi-function crane Macgregor is the largest and the most modern in the Mekong Delta. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Vo Thanh Phong, General Director of Vinalines Hau Giang, on the morning of March 26, said that in the first quarter of this year, more than 275,000 tons of goods had been loaded and unloaded through Hau Giang Port. The import and export volume increased by 15 percent year-on-year.



He also shared that last year, the port put the Macgregor multi-function crane, with a maximum lifting capacity of 45 tons, the largest and most modern one in the Mekong Delta into operation, bringing its loading and unloading capacity to 845,000 tons, five times higher compared to that in 2019.



A ship receives Tra fish fat and pangasius fish for export to foreign countries at Hau Giang Port. (Photo: SGGP)



Hau Giang Port is one of the major wharves in the Mekong Delta region, located along the Hau River. The goal of Vinalines Hau Giang is to achieve an output of 1 million tons of loading and unloading goods in 2021, Mr. Vo Thanh Phong said.

By Cao Phong – Translated by Thanh Nha