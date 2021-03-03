  1. Business

HCM City: Two-month foreign investment stands at US$337.8 million

Ho Chi Minh City recorded US$337.8 million of foreign investment registered during the first two months of 2021, equivalent to 70.3 percent of the figure in the same period last year.

As much as US$337.8 million of foreign investment was poured into HCM City in the first two months of 2021 (Photo: VNA)

Real estate attracted most of the sum, US$145.1 million or 43 percent of the total. It was followed by science - technology (US$57.5 million, 17 percent) and processing - manufacturing industry (US$41 million, 12.1 percent), the municipal Department of Planning and Investment said.
The southern economic hub lured only three new foreign investment projects worth US$115 million in January and February, it said, citing complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world as the reason.
Up to 99.7 percent of the new capital was channeled into real estate, with 29.6 percent from Singapore and 70.1 percent from the Netherlands.
From the year’s beginning to February 20, HCM City saw 22 existing projects have US$53.3 million added to their registered capital.
Foreign investors also spent US$169.5 million on capital contributions to or share purchase in local firms during the time, data showed.

Vietnamplus

