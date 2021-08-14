HCMC asks for reopening plans of traditional markets

HCMC plans to reopen traditional markets. (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal Department of Trade and Industry has been delegated to instruct and monitor the people’s committees to make surveys on the current situation and assess the risks of novel coronavirus outbreak in the localities to build plans for the market reopening, or organize selling locations of food and essential goods at markets that have been forced to temporarily close.



Thu Duc City and districts must register the deadlines for the planning process with the Department of Trade and Industry.

The healthcare units have to coordinate with the management boards of markets to implement random testing in markets, periodically clean and disinfect selling sites.

According the Department of Trade and Industry, the slow reopening process of traditional markets has caused a burden for the supply chains and effected on the supply and demand of essential commodities.





By Thuy Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh