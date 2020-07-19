HCMC calls for investment in three wastewater treatment plants

The projects that call for investment include West Saigon Wastewater Treatment Plant with a capacity of 150,000 cubic meters per day, North Saigon 1 Wastewater Treatment Plant with a daily capacity of 170,000 cubic meters, and the Binh Hung Hoa Wastewater Treatment Plant (Binh Tan Wastewater Treatment Plant) with a daily capacity of 180,000 cubic meters.



At the same time, the department will focus on merging three wastewater treatment plants, comprising of West Saigon with a capacity of 150,000 cubic meters per day, Tan Hoa Lo Gom with a capacity of 300,000 cubic meters per day, and Binh Tan with a capacity of 180,000 cubic meters per day, into one wastewater treatment plant in Binh Hung Hoa for investment. Especially, the North Saigon 1 Wastewater Treatment Plant is rushing to call for investment.



According to the Department of Construction, based on the planning of the Prime Minister, relevant departments have been urgently reviewing the land fund, placing landmarks at the locations where the urban wastewater treatment plants are expected to be built according to the plan.



At the same time, they should promote administrative procedures reform, create a breakthrough, speed up the implementation of flood mitigation projects and works, and build a mechanism of close coordination among departments, localities, and investors of projects to accelerate the progress of projects.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Gia Bao