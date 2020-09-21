HCMC connects trade cooperation, increases advertisement of Vietnamese goods

By September 18, 531 enterprises from 35 provinces across the country have registered to participate in the goods exhibition within the framework of the conference. Specifically, 409 enterprises from 34 provinces registered to display their goods at 232 booths, and 122 HCMC-based enterprises registered to participate in the exhibition with 224 booths. Nine major distribution networks in the city registered to participate in the connection of the supply and demand of goods, including the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op), Saigon Trading Corporation (Satra), Lotte Mart, Big C, Aeon Citimart, Aeon Vietnam, MM Mega Market, Bach Hoa Xanh, Emart, and import-export enterprises that desire to connect to bring qualified and food-safety ensured products into the distribution system.



This year's conference continues to establish the supply chain from production to consumption between HCMC and other provinces across the country, focusing on supporting regional specialty products, industrial consumer products, agricultural products, food that meet safety standards and have traceability, and products with export potential. It also looks for sources of specialty goods across the country to supply the city market, supplementing the supply to stabilize the market, contributing to the campaign ‘Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese goods’, and expanding the market for domestically-produced goods with high quality, reasonable prices, and export potentials.



According to the city’s Department of Industry and Trade, for the conference to connect the supply and demand of goods to achieve high results, the department has updated information of reputable enterprises of provinces on the website at www.ketnoicungcau.vn and provided a list of products and prestigious city-based enterprises, as well as urged local distribution networks to seek information and select potential suppliers. Through the conference, participants will choose potential suppliers, directly negotiate, and come to the signing of the memorandum of understanding and contracts. Besides, the department also supports enterprises to contact, work, and negotiate directly with distribution networks in the connection section.



The trade cooperation program between HCMC and 20 provinces in the Southeast region and the Mekong Delta was signed in 2011. By March 2016, the departments of industry and trade of provinces continued to sign an industrial and trade cooperation agreement for the period from 2016 to 2020.



To effectively carry out the agreement, the provincial departments of industry and trade have proactively developed plans to deploy, assign contact points to exchange information, coordinate with relevant departments and agencies to organize research task forces, exchange experiences in State management, industry planning, investment cooperation, and association in the field of commerce and services; participate in seminars and events organized by provinces, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, implement effectively and improve the quality of the program.



In the field of commerce, the program focuses on implementing the following contents, including coordinating the implementation of the Market Stabilization Program, promptly updating and sharing market information, coordinating goods, and cooperating in handling market fluctuations (if any); supporting and removing difficulties for enterprises, connecting investment in production and business, developing distribution networks, building raw material growing areas, and creating the sources of market-stabilized goods. Moreover, it also coordinates the development of distribution networks, builds up the supply chains, and efficiently circulates goods throughout from production and farming to distribution.



The program coordinates the implementation of activities to connect supply and demand, trade promotion, support the consumption of local products, prioritize agricultural products and specialties that meet food safety standards, and are grown under the VietGAP and GlobalGAP processes. It also aims at building brands for agricultural products and specialties in each province and region, improving the efficiency of the distribution networks to serve domestic consumption and export demand.

By Hung Minh – Translated by Bao Nghi