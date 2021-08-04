HCMC customs give guidelines to soothe container backlog in Cat Lai Port

Tan Cang Cat Lai Port. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the department allows enterprises to transport goods stored at Tan Cang Cat Lai Port to other seaports in HCMC, as well as inland container depots, with the conditions that the goods are not on the list of imported goods subject to customs procedures at the import border gate; goods that have not registered the import declaration yet; goods that have no signs of suspicion or violation being monitored and inspected by relevant agencies following the notice of customs authority; transporting the entire shipment which belongs to the same bill of lading of the same owner to the same place of storage of goods.Imported goods of enterprises in Dong Nai Province are allowed to transport to ICD Tan Cang Long Binh or ICD Tan Cang Nhon Trach; Imported goods of enterprises in Binh Duong Province are allowed to move to ICD Tan Cang Song Than; Goods from provinces in the Mekong Delta are sent to Tan Cang Hiep Phuoc Port. Saigon Newport Corporation and enterprises that manage the ports where the goods are transported to are responsible for monitoring and reporting the situation of goods to the local customs sub-department to grasp information, and at the same time, take responsibility before the law in cases where goods are smuggled into the country, without going through customs procedures. After the goods are transported to the storage facilities, Saigon Newport Corporation is responsible for notifying the location of shipments to shipping lines, shipping agents, and cargo owners, so they can contact to carry out procedures to import goods.The department allows Saigon Newport Corporation to transport jammed goods that have completed the inventory, classification, and valuation from Tan Cang Cat Lai Port to store at Tan Cang Hiep Phuoc Port. The department will list and report plans for handling stockpiled goods to the General Department of Vietnam Customs before handling backlogged shipments transported from Tan Cang Cat Lai Port to Tan Cang Hiep Phuoc Port.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Gia Bao