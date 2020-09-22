HCMC Customs performs transshipment cargo declarations for 677 containers





Particularly, the agency carried out 9 declarations for 221 containers of Gemadept Shipping Limited Company, 14 declarations for 211 containers of Tan Cang Waterway Transport Joint Stock Company and 15 declarations for 220 containers of Tan Cang Cypress Joint Stock Company, etc.Currently, there are only 568 cargo containers at the port in stock because enterprises have not registered the shipping declaration.Earlier, the Customs Branch of Sai Gon port Zone 1 had sent an official letter to the Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) along with four enterprises to handle backlogged goods at the dialogue of solving problems related to transit procedures at Cat Lai port.In addition, the agency also delivered a report letter to the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department through the Supervisory and Management Department about difficulties in carrying out customs procedures for transshipment cargo by inland waterway.After that, the Customs Department of Ho Chi Minh City sent a written report to the General Department of Vietnam Customs on the above-mentioned problems.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Huyen huong