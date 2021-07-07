HCMC ensures stable operations of supply chain

Goods are abundant and diverse at a supermarket in District 7. (Photo: SGGP)

Changing trading methods



The Department of Industry and Trade, on July 6, informed the departments of Industry and Trade of 22 provinces and cities in the Southeast and Southwest regions about the suspension of operations of Hoc Mon and Binh Dien wholesale markets. It requested these departments to inform local traders to halt transporting goods to these wholesale markets. Instead, they should organize trading and send goods directly to traditional markets.



At the same time, the Department of Industry and Trade asked the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, districts, and the management boards of Hoc Mon and Binh Dien wholesale markets to strengthen information and propaganda to traders and local people to switch to other trading methods, such as telesales, online sales, sales by orders, and other appropriate ones, to limit direct contact and ensure safety measures in goods trading activities.



Besides maintaining a safe and smooth supply of goods from provinces and cities to HCMC and ensuring a stable supply of goods for the city market, the Department of Industry and Trade will continue to monitor the market developments and operate the goods supply chain stably, including modern and traditional distribution channels.



Arranging buffer zone for goods trading



Mr. Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, said that goods from provinces to the city must follow the instructions of the transport and health sectors to ensure safety. HCMC plans to arrange three buffer zones in Binh Chanh and Cu Chi districts and Thu Duc city for suppliers and traders to exchange drivers for transporting goods. Otherwise, goods will be loaded and unloaded in areas not adjacent to residential areas where distance requirements can be implemented.



As for the distribution system, the Department of Industry and Trade will have statistics for each district and Thu Duc City and announce the list of active points of sale, including traditional markets, convenience stores, supermarkets, or grocery stores that supply food products, for residents to go shopping conveniently. At the same time, the department also cooperates with Saigon Co.op, Satra, Vissan, and modern distribution units to prepare a plan to organize points of sale for people upon the request of localities.



The Department of Industry and Trade also chaired an online meeting with the participation of representatives of the Department of Transport, the Department of Health of HCMC, the People's Committee of Cu Chi District, the management boards of Hoc Mon, Binh Dien, and Thu Duc wholesale markets, the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Health, and the Department of Transport of Tay Ninh Province, and relevant units. Based on the opinions, the Department of Industry and Trade, on July 6, issued a document to request the management companies of three wholesale markets of Hoc Mon, Binh Dien, and Thu Duc to quickly conduct the collection of opinions, the registration of options of traders, and means of transport of goods from Tay Ninh to wholesale markets to promptly summarize, organize, and carry out solutions.

By Thuy Hai, Kieu Phong – Translated by Gia Bao